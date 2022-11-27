Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Receives GBX 1,520.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,520.71 ($17.98).
Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.19) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Insider Activity at Big Yellow Group
In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,134 ($13.41) per share, with a total value of £249,480 ($294,998.23). In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,134 ($13.41) per share, with a total value of £249,480 ($294,998.23). Also, insider James Gibson bought 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,125 ($13.30) per share, with a total value of £249,997.50 ($295,610.15). In the last three months, insiders purchased 69,849 shares of company stock valued at $74,959,702.
Big Yellow Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a GBX 22.30 ($0.26) dividend. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $21.40. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.
About Big Yellow Group
Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.
