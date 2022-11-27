Comparing Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) & Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Swedbank AB (publ) and Inter & Co, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedbank AB (publ) 2 5 6 0 2.31 Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 1 0 2.25

Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of SEK 173, suggesting a potential upside of 979.90%. Inter & Co, Inc. has a consensus price target of 4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 82.20%. Given Swedbank AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Swedbank AB (publ) is more favorable than Inter & Co, Inc..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

30.4% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and Inter & Co, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedbank AB (publ) 36.28% 11.95% 0.67% Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and Inter & Co, Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedbank AB (publ) $5.95 billion N/A $2.43 billion SEK 1.84 8.71 Inter & Co, Inc. $536.80 million 1.00 -$13.47 million N/A N/A

Swedbank AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc..

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments. The company also provides equity trading, structured products, corporate finance, custody services, fixed income and currency trading, and other capital market products; and administrative services, treasury operations, real estate brokerage and management, legal services, safe deposit boxes, and others. In addition, it offers asset management, as well as life insurance and pension services; investment and trading services, including currency, fixed income, and equity and related derivatives services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, leveraged finance, and loans and syndication; and transaction banking services comprising cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. Further, the company provides telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company operates 153 branches in Sweden, 17 branches in Estonia, 21 in Latvia, and 42 in Lithuania. It also has operations in Norway, Finland, Denmark, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

