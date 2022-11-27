Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Waterstone Financial Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.
Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.
About Waterstone Financial
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.
