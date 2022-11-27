Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

