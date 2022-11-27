Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Nanosonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Nanosonics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NNCSF opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Nanosonics has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.
Nanosonics Company Profile
Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories; and research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.
