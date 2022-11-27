Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWST opened at $85.17 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.90, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $1,868,445.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,551.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,178.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $1,868,445.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,773 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,551.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,245 over the last three months. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,634,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,670,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 18.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after buying an additional 414,539 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,086,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,375,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.