BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BHP. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.20) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.31) to GBX 2,330 ($27.55) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,250 ($26.61) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,913.20.

NYSE BHP opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.64. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 994.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

