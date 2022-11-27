Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Gogo to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Gogo Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Gogo stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.25. Gogo has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $23.69.
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
