Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Gogo to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Gogo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.25. Gogo has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,359,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 939,632 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,513 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,263,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,082,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

