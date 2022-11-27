SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $404.85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $419.79.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $222.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $204.37 and a 52-week high of $752.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.