StockNews.com Upgrades The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) to Sell

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

The9 stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The9 has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The9 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The9 by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 74,348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The9 by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 44,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The9 by 10,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

