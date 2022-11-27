Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $347.59 million, a P/E ratio of 122.82 and a beta of 0.54. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gilat Satellite Networks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.