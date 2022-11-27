Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 330 ($3.90) to GBX 308 ($3.64) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.43) to GBX 270 ($3.19) in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of MNGPF opened at $2.55 on Friday. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78.

About Man Group

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

