The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $30.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in AES by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AES by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,116,000 after purchasing an additional 128,903 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of AES by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. AES has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -134.04%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

