StockNews.com Upgrades YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to “Strong-Buy”

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on YPF. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.
