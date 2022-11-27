Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Tenneco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 73.88% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tenneco will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tenneco

About Tenneco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,794,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,286,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Tenneco by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,765,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,643,000 after purchasing an additional 962,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 712,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 657,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,029,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

