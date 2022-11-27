Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average of $111.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $88.58 and a 12-month high of $131.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,921,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,117,000 after acquiring an additional 234,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after acquiring an additional 61,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after buying an additional 164,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 454,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,568,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

