Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.
SR opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average of $71.46. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39.
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.
