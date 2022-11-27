KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NYSE:KB opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $55.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

