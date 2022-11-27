Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $166.11 on Friday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $174.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

