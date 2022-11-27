TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given New $2.75 Price Target at DA Davidson

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson to $2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TrueCar to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

In related news, Director Christopher W. Claus acquired 40,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,572. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 65.5% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 38,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 4,619.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 519,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 508,178 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 2.5% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,876,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 45,014 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 278.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 65,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

