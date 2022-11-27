Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

SPPI opened at $0.46 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $87.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,739.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 414,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 392,877 shares during the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

