Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Argus from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,178 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth $80,839,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 25.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

