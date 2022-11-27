Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Argus from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.60% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.
Lyft Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of LYFT stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $46.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyft (LYFT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.