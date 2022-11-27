Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

WMG opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,671,000 after buying an additional 2,441,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,866 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,607,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,698 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 978,358 shares in the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

