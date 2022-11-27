Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Lowered to $24.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silvergate Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $29.14 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $922.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 478.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at $428,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at $9,366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,125,000 after acquiring an additional 98,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

