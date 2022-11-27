Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Lowered to $5.50

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Redfin from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on Redfin to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Redfin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $568.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. Redfin has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $42.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $600.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,527.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $59,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at $257,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,527.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,006 shares of company stock worth $199,771 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 22.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC grew its position in Redfin by 58.0% in the second quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 750,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 275,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Redfin by 318.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 177,241 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its position in Redfin by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Stories

