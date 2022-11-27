Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) PT Lowered to $10.00

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 116.45% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $4.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $865.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,672,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Ferroglobe by 262.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,713 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in Ferroglobe by 59.9% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,312,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,404 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,010,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its position in Ferroglobe by 19.3% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,379,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 709,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

