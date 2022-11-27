Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) PT Lowered to $10.00

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 116.45% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Ferroglobe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $4.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $865.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
