Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Raised to $13.50

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BILI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $69.88.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

