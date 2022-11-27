Robert W. Baird Increases Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $223.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $199.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.21.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $200.43 on Friday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Equifax by 5.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Equifax by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Equifax by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

