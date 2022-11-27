Reviewing Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akso Health Group has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Akso Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -6.23% 11.52% 2.20% Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00 Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oportun Financial and Akso Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus price target of $13.92, suggesting a potential upside of 128.14%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oportun Financial and Akso Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $626.80 million 0.32 $47.41 million ($1.66) -3.67 Akso Health Group $1.75 million 10.89 -$34.83 million N/A N/A

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Akso Health Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial



Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Akso Health Group



Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. As of July 13, 2021, Akso Health Group operates as a subsidiary of Webao Limited.

