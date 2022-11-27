Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) & ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Head to Head Survey

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Century Therapeutics has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Therapeutics N/A N/A -$95.82 million ($1.97) -5.35 ADMA Biologics $80.94 million 7.90 -$71.65 million ($0.37) -8.78

This table compares Century Therapeutics and ADMA Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ADMA Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Century Therapeutics. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Century Therapeutics and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Therapeutics N/A -34.65% -25.09% ADMA Biologics -53.89% -52.73% -21.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Century Therapeutics and ADMA Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 ADMA Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 140.58%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Century Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than ADMA Biologics.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Century Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-103, a CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD133 + EGFR for recurrent glioblastoma; CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD79b for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. The company also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

