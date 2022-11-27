Contrasting MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) & Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and Astra Space’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MingZhu Logistics $17.36 million 3.35 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A Astra Space N/A N/A -$257.78 million ($1.59) -0.32

MingZhu Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astra Space has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Astra Space shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A Astra Space N/A -81.66% -64.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MingZhu Logistics and Astra Space, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00

Astra Space has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 485.37%. Given Astra Space’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

Summary

Astra Space beats MingZhu Logistics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc., a space launch company, designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

