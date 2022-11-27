Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 price target on Taseko Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$1.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TKO opened at C$1.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.59. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$3.00. The stock has a market cap of C$524.12 million and a PE ratio of 15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.