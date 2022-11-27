Analyzing Ashford (NYSE:AINC) and Genpact (NYSE:G)

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) and Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.2% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Genpact shares are held by institutional investors. 66.6% of Ashford shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Genpact shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ashford alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ashford and Genpact, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 1 1 0 2.50 Genpact 0 3 2 0 2.40

Valuation & Earnings

Ashford currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.85%. Genpact has a consensus price target of $52.14, indicating a potential upside of 16.68%. Given Ashford’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford is more favorable than Genpact.

This table compares Ashford and Genpact’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $388.48 million 0.11 -$9.93 million ($9.51) -1.48 Genpact $4.02 billion 2.04 $369.45 million $1.78 25.11

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genpact, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ashford has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genpact has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and Genpact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford 1.60% -21.27% 10.34% Genpact 7.76% 23.73% 9.02%

Summary

Genpact beats Ashford on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting. It also provides finance and accounting services, which include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; financial planning and analysis consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. In addition, the company provides supply chain advisory services, and after-sales services; sourcing and procurement services comprising direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operation, and master data management; and sales and commercial services, including campaign, order, and dispute management, lead generation, pricing, and promotion optimization. Further, it offers IT services, which comprise end-user computing support, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and transformation services that include digital solutions, consulting services, and analytics services and solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.