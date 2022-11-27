Analysts Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Price Target at $83.00

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on BDC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Belden Trading Up 1.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. Belden has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

