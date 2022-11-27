Brokerages Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT at $30.25

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Victory Capital Trading Down 5.7 %

VCTR stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

