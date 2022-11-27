Analysts Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target at $37.00

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MAXR opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

