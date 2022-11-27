Brokerages Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target at $15.75

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 16.0% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 195,490 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Farfetch by 58.9% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 164,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 61,030 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 30.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 724,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 167,329 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 1,345.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,766,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,059,000 after buying an additional 3,505,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.80. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.