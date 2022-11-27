Analysts Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target at $38.00

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $162,183.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich acquired 10,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,998.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $162,183.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,264 shares of company stock worth $225,201. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in LiveRamp by 18.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 31.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 72.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

RAMP opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.09.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

