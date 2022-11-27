Analysts Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target at $176.93

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $176.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moderna has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Institutional Trading of Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,468,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $5,347,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,468,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $1,780,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,317,209 shares in the company, valued at $412,486,374.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 535,436 shares of company stock valued at $74,016,932 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.