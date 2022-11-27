Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives $107.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.22.

Several research firms recently commented on IPSEY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €98.00 ($100.00) to €102.00 ($104.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Ipsen from €139.00 ($141.84) to €142.00 ($144.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ipsen from €84.00 ($85.71) to €86.00 ($87.76) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ipsen from €102.00 ($104.08) to €107.00 ($109.18) in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Ipsen Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $25.99 on Thursday. Ipsen has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $32.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

