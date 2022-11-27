Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives $6.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.

Insider Activity at Matterport

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $1,965,261.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,572,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,582.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,456 in the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Matterport by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Matterport by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Matterport by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.