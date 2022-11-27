Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target to C$12.00

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Green Impact Partners Price Performance

Shares of GIP opened at C$4.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$82.41 million and a P/E ratio of -64.62. Green Impact Partners has a 1 year low of C$4.20 and a 1 year high of C$9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

Green Impact Partners ( CVE:GIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Impact Partners will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

