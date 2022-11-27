Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$5.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 36.55% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.18.
Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
