Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Cormark

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

Bonterra Resources stock opened at C$0.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bonterra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.84.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

