Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €670.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($683.67) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($576.53) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($530.61) price target on Kering in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($663.27) price objective on Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday.

Kering Price Performance

Shares of Kering stock opened at €545.30 ($556.43) on Thursday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($425.92). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €486.98 and a 200-day moving average of €502.26.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

