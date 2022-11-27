BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €67.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been given a €67.00 ($68.37) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($62.24) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, November 4th.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

Shares of BNP opened at €53.33 ($54.42) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.99. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($70.58).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

