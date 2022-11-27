Warburg Research Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €32.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($22.45) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of SDF stock opened at €21.50 ($21.94) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.56. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €14.60 ($14.90) and a one year high of €36.45 ($37.19). The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

