UBS Group Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €120.00 ($122.45) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($113.27) price target on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on SAP in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

SAP opened at €106.02 ($108.18) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €93.09 and a 200-day moving average of €90.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. SAP has a 1-year low of €79.58 ($81.20) and a 1-year high of €126.38 ($128.96).

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

