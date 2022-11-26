CI Investments Inc. Sells 37,650 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,650 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 834,377 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,420,000 after acquiring an additional 459,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

