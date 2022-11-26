CI Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,603 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 54,678 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

TJX stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

