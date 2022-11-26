USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $411.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.52 and a 200 day moving average of $365.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $664.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

